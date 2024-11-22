LIVE Updates | Mumbadevi Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Mumbadevi Election Result 2024 Live: Mumbadevi assembly seat is one of the 10 assembly seats in the Mumbai City district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Mumbadevi seat was held on November 20. The Mumbadevi assembly seat has been an INC stronghold where INC won 7 times and SHS won 3 times since past few elections.

There are a total of 11 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Shaina Mainsh Chudasama Munot of the SHS, Amin Amirali Patel of the INC, and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In 2019, Amin Patel of the Indian National Congress (INC) won the seat by defeating Pandurang Sakpal of the Shiva Sena (SHS) with a margin of 23,655 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, again Amin Patel had won the polls on the INC ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Atul Shah of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by around 8,513 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections, Amin Patel of Indian National Congress (INC) had won the poll and had bagged the seat by defeating Anil Chandrakant Padwal of Shiv Sena (SHS) by around 16,639 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.