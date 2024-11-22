LIVE Updates | Nalasopara Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Nalasopara Election Result 2024 Live: Nalasopara assembly seat is one of the 6 assembly seats in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Nalasopara seat was held on November 20. The Nalasopara assembly seat has turned a surprise bag with the Congress winning it 4 times and BVA 3 times since past few elections.

There are a total of 12 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Rajan Naik of the BJP, Sandeep Pandey of the INC, Vinod More of the MNS, and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In 2019, Kshitij Hitendra Thakur of the Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi Party (BVA) won the seat by defeating Pradeep Rameshwar Sharma of the Shiv Sena (SHS) with a margin of 43,729 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, again Kshitij Hitendra Thakur had won the polls on the BVA ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Rajan Balkrishna Naik of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by around 54,499 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections, Thakur Kshitiji Hitendra of the Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi Party (BVA) had won the poll and had bagged the seat by defeating Chavan Shirish Jayram of Shiv Sena (SHS) by around 40,782 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.