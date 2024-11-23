LIVE Updates | Pimpri Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Pimpri Election Result 2024 Live: Pimpri assembly seat is one of the 21 assembly seats in the Pune district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Pimpri seat was held on November 20. The Pimpri assembly seat has been an INC stronghold where INC won 6 times and NCP won 2 times since past few elections.

There are a total of 15 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Anna Dadu Bansode of the NCP, Dr. Sulakshana Shilwant Dhar of the NCP (SP), and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In 2019, Anna Dadu Bansode of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won the seat by defeating Adv. Chabukswar Gautam Sukhdev of the Shiva Sena (SHS) with a margin of 19,808 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Adv. Chabukswar Gautam Sukhdeo had won the polls on the SHS ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Anna Dadu Bansode of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by around 2,335 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections, Anna Dadu Bansode of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had won the poll and had bagged the seat by defeating Amar Shankar Sable of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by around 9,527 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.