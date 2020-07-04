Buddhism teaches respect, peace and non-violence: PM Modi at Dharma Chakra day event

New Delhi: To celebrate Asadha Poornima which falls on Saturday (July 4, 2020) Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a video message highlighting the teachings of peace and justice propagated by Lord Buddha.

The Asadha Poornima as Dharma Chakra Day event has been organised by International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), under the aegis of Union Ministry of Culture, the PMO said in a statement.

President Ram Nath Kovid will inaugurate the Dharma Chakra Day from the Rashtrapati Bhavan while President of Mongolia will read out a special address. Also, the Minister of Culture Prahlad Patel and Minister of State for Minorities Affairs Kiren Rijiju will be addressing at the opening ceremony.

The event is expected to be witnessed by around 30 lakh devotees worldwide via a live webcast. Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak the event is being conducted virtually, the statement added.

Other events, including messages from top Buddhist religious leaders, Masters and Scholars from different parts of the world will be streamed from Sarnath and Bodh Gaya.

LIVE UPDATES:

May the thoughts of Lord Buddha further brightness, togetherness and brotherhood. May his blessings inspire us to do good: PM Modi concludes his address

I am very hopeful about the 21st century. This hope comes from my young friends. Our youth. If you want to see a great example of how hope, innovation and compassion can remove suffering, it is our start-up sector led by our youth. Bright young minds are finding solutions to global problems. India has one of the largest start-up eco-systems. I would urge my young friends, to also stay connected with the thoughts of Lord Buddha. They will motivate and show the way ahead: PM Modi

We want to focus on connectivity to Buddhist sites. A few days back the Indian cabinet announced that Kushinagar airport will be an international one. This would bring many people, pilgrims and tourists, said PM Modi at the Dharma Chakra Diwas function

Today the world fights extra-ordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future: PM Modi

Buddhism teaches respect. Respect for people. Respect for the poor. Respect for women. Respect for peace and non-violence. Therefore, the teachings of Buddhism are the means to a sustainable planet, said PM Modi

The eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations. It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness. The teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action: PM Modi.

Let me begin by conveying my greetings on Ashadha Poornima. It is also known as Guru Purnima. This is a day to remember our Gurus, who gave us knowledge. In that spirit, we pay homage to Lord Buddha: PM Modi said addressing the Dharma Chakra Diwas function.