/BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrives in New Delhi

New Delhi has become the focus of global diplomacy as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 chairship. The gathering brings together leaders from major emerging economies to discuss trade, investment, economic cooperation and pressing international issues.
Ahead of the Leaders’ Summit, the BRICS Business Forum at Bharat Mandapam has brought policymakers and business leaders together for talks on technology, innovation, investment and new opportunities for economic cooperation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the growing economic strength of BRICS and the role that startups and innovation can play in driving future growth. Russian President Vladimir Putin also held bilateral talks with Modi, covering areas including trade, defence and energy.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, addressing the Business Forum, backed closer financial cooperation and greater use of national currencies for trade among BRICS countries.
The Leaders’ Summit is expected to focus on economic cooperation, sustainable development and major global and regional developments.
India’s 2026 BRICS chairship carries the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. India is a founding member of BRICS and previously chaired the grouping in 2012, 2016 and 2021. The New Delhi gathering also comes as BRICS marks 20 years since its establishment, giving the summit added importance for the grouping’s future direction and cooperation.
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