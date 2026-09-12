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BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrives in New Delhi

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi under its 2026 chairship, with the BRICS Business Forum bringing together leaders and policymakers to discuss trade, investment, technology and economic cooperation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 07:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 07:17 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrives in New Delhi
Image Credit: ANI. BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates.

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BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrives in New Delhi
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