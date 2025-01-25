LIVE Updates | Republic Day 2025: Know About Chief Guest, Parade, Flag Hoisting Time And Other Details

Republic Day 2025 LIVE Updates: India is all set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day, marking over seven decades since the nation adopted its Constitution and officially became a republic. This significant day commemorates India's democratic ideals, rich history, and the unity that binds its diverse population.

Across the nation, vibrant celebrations, grand parades and cultural events will take place on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day. However, the centerpiece of this patriotic day will be the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path (formerly known as Rajpath) in New Delhi. The parade will showcase India's achievements and progress, with President Murmu set to unfurl the national flag.

In a historic moment, this Republic Day parade captivated by six marching contingents from the Indian Army—comprising the Brigade of the Guards, Mahar Regiment, Jat Regiment, Garhwal Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, and the Corps of Signals—will captivate the audience.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has arrived in India as the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025. Over the years, several distinguished world leaders, including Queen Elizabeth II, the Governor-General of Pakistan, and dignitaries from the Soviet Union, have graced this event as chief guests.

