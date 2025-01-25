LIVE Updates | Republic Day 2025: Know About Chief Guest, Parade, Flag Hoisting Time And Other Details
India Republic Day Parade 2025 LIVE Updates: India celebrates its 76th Gantantra Diwas with a grand parade on Kartavya Path. President Murmu is set to unfurl the national flag on January 26, with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest.
Trending Photos
Republic Day 2025 LIVE Updates: India is all set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day, marking over seven decades since the nation adopted its Constitution and officially became a republic. This significant day commemorates India's democratic ideals, rich history, and the unity that binds its diverse population.
Across the nation, vibrant celebrations, grand parades and cultural events will take place on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day. However, the centerpiece of this patriotic day will be the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path (formerly known as Rajpath) in New Delhi. The parade will showcase India's achievements and progress, with President Murmu set to unfurl the national flag.
In a historic moment, this Republic Day parade captivated by six marching contingents from the Indian Army—comprising the Brigade of the Guards, Mahar Regiment, Jat Regiment, Garhwal Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, and the Corps of Signals—will captivate the audience.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has arrived in India as the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025. Over the years, several distinguished world leaders, including Queen Elizabeth II, the Governor-General of Pakistan, and dignitaries from the Soviet Union, have graced this event as chief guests.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For The Latest Updates.
Republic Day Parade 2025 LIVE Updates: Check Flag Hoisting Time
The Republic Day Parade usually begins at 9:00 AM after the President, Prime Minister, and dignitaries arrive, but people queue up early to secure front-row seats.
Republic Day Parade 2025 LIVE Updates: Know About Chief Guest
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has arrived in India as the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.