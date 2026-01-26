Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Stage set for 77th celebrations, security tightened, traffic diversions in place across Delhi NCR

Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: India and Indians are ready for the 2026 Republic Day celebrations, as the stage is set for the grand event of India’s 77th Republic Day, which will be held on Monday, January 26, at Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi. Security has been tightened across the national capital and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) due to the importance of the occasion.

This year’s Republic Day celebrations will see a high-profile international presence. A delegation from the European Union (EU) has been invited as the chief guest, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. To ensure the smooth conduct of the event, traffic diversions have been put in place in several parts of Delhi. Authorities have advised commuters to plan their travel in advance. Large crowds are expected to gather along Kartavya Path from early morning to witness the celebrations.

The Republic Day parade, which is held annually, is a symbol of India’s pride and unity. It showcases the country’s military strength, rich cultural heritage, and technological progress through marching contingents, tableaux, and performances.

The ceremony will begin with the Prime Minister laying a wreath at the National War Memorial to honour fallen soldiers. This will be followed by the President of India unfurling the National Flag, marking the official start of the celebrations.

Republic Day is a very significant day for Indians, as it marks the day when India’s Constitution came into effect in 1950, and the annual parade is one of the most important national events in the country.