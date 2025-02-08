Adarsh Nagar Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Adarsh Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Mukesh Kumar Goel Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election

Election Result 2025 LIVE: Adarsh Nagar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, known for its upscale, posh locality featuring large markets, wide roads, and spacious bungalows. Well-connected by Delhi Metro, DTC buses, and metro feeder services, Adarsh Nagar is a key area in the city. It is part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Adarsh Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Pawan Sharma from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious with approx 46,892 votes, narrowly defeating Raj Kumar Bhatia of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who secured 45,303 votes. Mukesh Kumar Goyal of the Indian National Congress (INC) garnered 10,014 votes.

In the 2025 elections, the BJP has once again fielded Raj Kumar Bhatia, while the Congress Party has nominated Shivank Singal and AAP nominated Mukesh Kumar Goel.