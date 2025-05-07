Ahmedabad Mock Drill LIVE: PM Modi Holds Key Meetings with Top Defence Officials

Ahmedabad Mock Drill LIVE: In response to escalating tensions with Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all states and Union territories to conduct a large-scale civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, May 7. The drills will be carried out across more than 250 districts in India to assess preparedness for potential "hostile" threats, including air raids and mass evacuations.

Ahmedabad, one of Gujarat's key urban centres, is among the 244 identified civil defence districts gearing up for the mock exercise. The MHA’s directive aims to enhance the country’s emergency response capacity and readiness in light of evolving security threats.

The Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, in a recent communication, underlined the urgent need for such drills given the changing nature of modern threats. The move is part of the Centre’s wider effort to ensure better coordination and preparedness across local and national agencies.