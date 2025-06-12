LIVE | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Plane With 242 Onboard Crashes In Gujarat; Airport Suspends All Flights
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: Air India Flight Number AI171, heading from Ahmedabad to London crashed soon after takeoff, falling in a residential area.
Trending Photos
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: In a shocking development, an Air India aircraft heading from London to Ahmedabad of Gujarat crashed shortly after take-off. There were 242 passengers onboard Flight AI171 including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft reportedly crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation. As per ATC, the aircraft took-off from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST from runway 23 and gave a Mayday call to ATC soon after. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site as seen in the video. The Ministry of Civil Aviation also issued a helpline. "In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859. We are committed to swift response and full support to all affected," said the MoCA.
Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The co-pilot had 1100 hours of flying experience. Air India has issued a hotline for the relatives of the passengers. "Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," said Air India.
Ahmedabad Air India Plan Crash- Stay Tuned For Live Updates:
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: First Visuals From Crash Site
Rescue operations underway at the site. First visuals
#WATCH । pic.twitter.com/h4qLUTAgEU
— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 12, 2025
Gujarat Air India Plane Crash Live: Rajnath Singh Expresses Grief
"Deeply anguished by the news of tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the passengers and the crew," said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Gujarat Plane Crash Live Updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "A tragic accident has occurred in Ahmedabad. A plane has crashed. It was on its way to London. A lot of passengers have lost their lives. I pray for the safety of the passengers... My condolences to the bereaved families..."
Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: Ministry of Civil Aviation Issues Helpline
In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859. We are committed to swift response and full support to all affected: MoCA
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: SVPI Airport Suspends All Flight Operations
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport Issues a statement saying it suspended all flight operations for today. "Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation. Further updates will be provided as soon as available," said the Airport.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: UK Government Says It's Working To Provide Support
British Government Says, "We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved. British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000."
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: Air India Issues Hotline
Air India has confirmed the crash while sharing a helpline for the relatives of the passengers. "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident. Air India will release further information via regular updates on its X handle (https://x.com/airindia) and on http://airindia.com. "
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.