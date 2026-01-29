Ajit Pawar Last Rites Live Updates: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's final journey will conclude today at 11 am in his political bastion of Baramati, where he will be cremated with complete state honors. His body has been placed at the Vidya Pratishtan ground, allowing party supporters and citizens to offer their tributes before the ceremony begins.

Top national leaders to attend Ajit Pawar's funeral

The funeral is expected to draw the nation's top political leadership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde all likely to attend. The Maharashtra government has announced a three-day mourning period across the state to honor the departed leader.

Ajit Pawar Baramati plane crash

The 66-year-old senior politician tragically lost his life on Wednesday when his aircraft crashed near Baramati airport while attempting to land in challenging visibility conditions. The Learjet 45, operated by VSR Ventures, went down during its approach due to severe weather, claiming five lives in total. Along with Ajit Pawar, the crash killed pilot Captain Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak, flight attendant Pinky Mali, and his personal security officer Vidip Jadhav.

Probe on in Baramati plane crash

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident, with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau examining the circumstances of the crash. Local police have filed an accidental death report as part of the formal inquiry process.

Political shockwaves across Maharashtra

The sudden demise has sent shockwaves through Maharashtra's political corridors, triggering widespread speculation about the future direction of the Nationalist Congress Party and the broader implications for the Pawar family's political influence.

Mamata alleges conspiracy, seeks high-level probe

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee raised doubts about labeling the crash a simple accident and demanded a high-level inquiry. She pointed to reports of Ajit Pawar's potential political switch, insisting the incident's circumstances demand a full investigation.

Sharad Pawar dismisses political angle

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday termed the death of his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati as “purely accidental,” dismissing any suggestion of a political motive.

Describing the incident as a major shock to the state, Sharad Pawar said Maharashtra had lost a strong and decisive leader. He noted that the grief was being felt across the state and appealed to political parties and the media to refrain from politicising the tragedy.