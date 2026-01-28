Ajit Pawar plane crash live updates: DGCA confirms no survivors after chartered aircraft crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash live updates: DGCA says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died after a Mumbai–Baramati chartered aircraft crash at 8.45 am, killing all five onboard, as he was heading to a Zilla Parishad rally elections.
Ajit Pawar plane crash live updates: Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was on board a chartered aircraft that crash-landed on Wednesday morning, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, confirming that no one on board survived.
The aircraft, flying from Mumbai to Baramati, crash-landed at around 8.45 am. Besides Pawar, the aircraft was carrying two personnel — a personal security officer (PSO) and an attendant, along with two crew members, including the pilot-in-command (PIC) and the first officer (FO).
Pawar was travelling to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad elections. He was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which was also attended by state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and senior officials. Further details about the crash are awaited.
Ajit Pawar plane crash live: Eyewitness described the crash as 'painful'
An aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar crash-landed in Baramati, leading to multiple explosions and a massive fire. Eyewitnesses described the scene as “painful”. "I saw it with my eyes. This is really painful. When the aircraft descended, it seemed it would crash, and it did crash. It then exploded. There was a massive explosion. After that, we rushed here and saw that the aircraft was on fire. There were 4-5 explosions in the aircraft again. More people came here, and they tried to pull the people out (of the aircraft). But since this was a huge fire, people could not help. Ajit Pawar was onboard and this is really painful for us. I can't describe it in words," an eyewitness told ANI.
Ajit Pawar plane crash live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoles demise of Maha Deputy CM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said," Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers."
Ajit Pawar plane crash live: ‘I express my condolences to his family,’ says HD Kumaraswamy
On Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in a charter plane crash, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said," It is very shocking and sad news. I express my condolences to his family."
Ajit Pawar plane crash live: ‘Heart-rending incident,’ says Union Minister Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "This is a really unfortunate incident...Reports are coming in that Ajit Pawar was also onboard. If it is true, then this is a highly unfortunate day...This is a heart-rending incident. May God give strength to the affected families...He was not just the Deputy CM of Maharashtra but also a well-known politician in the country. This is an irreparable loss."
Ajit Pawar plane crash live: Maharashtra Deputy CM Pawar Killed In Crash
Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM of Maharashtra, was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash, DGCA said.
