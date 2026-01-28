Ajit Pawar plane crash live updates: DGCA confirms no survivors after chartered aircraft crash

Ajit Pawar plane crash live updates: Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was on board a chartered aircraft that crash-landed on Wednesday morning, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, confirming that no one on board survived.

The aircraft, flying from Mumbai to Baramati, crash-landed at around 8.45 am. Besides Pawar, the aircraft was carrying two personnel — a personal security officer (PSO) and an attendant, along with two crew members, including the pilot-in-command (PIC) and the first officer (FO).

Pawar was travelling to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad elections. He was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which was also attended by state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and senior officials. Further details about the crash are awaited.

