Alandur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: DMK's T.M. Anbarasan Faces AIADMK's Saravanan and TVK's M. Harish

Alandur Election Result 2026 Live Update: The Alandur assembly constituency falls under the Sriperumbudur parliamentary constituency and voted in the single phase of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls on April 23. The seat is located in Kancheepuram district.

Notably, in the 2021 assembly polls, DMK candidate T.M. Anbarasan won the seat, defeating AIADMK's B. Valarmathi by a margin of 40,571 votes. In the 2016 assembly polls, AIADMK's B. Valarmathi had won the seat.

This time, DMK has once again fielded incumbent T.M. Anbarasan. The AIADMK has fielded Saravanan as its candidate, replacing Valarmathi who has been fielded from the Thousand Lights constituency. TVK's M. Harish is also in the fray, making this a three-cornered contest.

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The Alandur constituency has a total of 2,96,052 registered electors as per the 2026 electoral rolls.