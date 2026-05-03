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NewsIndiaAlappuzha election results LIVE: Can CPM's PP Chitharanjan maintain the streak?
ALAPPUZHA ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Alappuzha election results LIVE: Can CPM's PP Chitharanjan maintain the streak?

Alappuzha election results 2026 LIVE: Sitting MLA and CPM candidate P.P. Chitharanjan faces a tough challenge from Congress's A.D. Thomas (UDF) and BJP's M.J. Job (NDA) from the Alappuzha assembly seat in the 2026 Kerala elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:58 AM IST|Source:
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Alappuzha election results 2026 LIVE

Alappuzha election results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. Counting of votes is underway today. From the Alappuzha assembly seat in Alappuzha district, the LDF has fielded sitting MLA P.P. Chitharanjan of CPI(M), while the UDF's candidate is A.D. Thomas of the Indian National Congress, and the NDA has fielded M.J. Job of the BJP.

Alappuzha is a General seat falling under the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly elections, P.P. Chitharanjan of CPI(M) won the seat defeating Congress's Dr. K.S. Manoj by a margin of 11,644 votes. In 2016, CPM's Dr. T.M. Thomas Isaac won the same seat by a commanding margin of over 31,000 votes.

Alappuzha remains a Left stronghold in the district, though the UDF has been gaining ground following its strong Lok Sabha performance in 2024.

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