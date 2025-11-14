Alauli election results 2025 live vote counting RJD vs JDU Ramvriksh Sada Rambriksha Sada Chirag Paswan winner

Alauli (Reserved Seat) in Khagaria district is recognized as the Paswan family's political birthplace. Ram Vilas Paswan and Pashupati Paras started their political careers from this seat. Pashupati Paras has served as an MLA from this seat seven times, winning six of them in a row. After splitting from the NDA, Chirag Paswan ran independently in 2020, which caused a division in votes. The RJD was able to hold onto the seat by a slim margin of just 2,773 votes.

