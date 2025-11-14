Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984078https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/alauli-election-results-2025-live-vote-counting-rjd-vs-jdu-ramvriksh-sada-rambriksha-sada-chirag-paswan-winner-2984078.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION

Alauli election results 2025 live vote counting RJD vs JDU Ramvriksh Sada Rambriksha Sada Chirag Paswan winner

Alauli Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Alauli assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between Ramchandra Sada of JDU and Rambriksha Sada of RJD.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:04 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Alauli (Reserved Seat) in Khagaria district is recognized as the Paswan family's political birthplace. Ram Vilas Paswan and Pashupati Paras started their political careers from this seat. Pashupati Paras has served as an MLA from this seat seven times, winning six of them in a row. After splitting from the NDA, Chirag Paswan ran independently in 2020, which caused a division in votes. The RJD was able to hold onto the seat by a slim margin of just 2,773 votes.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mizoram drug bust
Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested
Delhi blast
India's Biggest Terror Plot Exposed: 3200 KG Explosives, 32 Cars Planned Blast
B-1B Lancer
America's Deadliest Bomber B-1B Lancer Arrives In India For Military Drill
Pune Truck accident
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms-Ammunition Recovered
ChatGPT Prompt
‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt,
Delhi blast
Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused
Rajasthan
Anta Bypolls Results 2025: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
Telangana
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025: All Set For Counting Of Votes For Telangana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: First Photo Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links