Alauli election results 2025 live vote counting RJD vs JDU Ramvriksh Sada Rambriksha Sada Chirag Paswan winner
Alauli Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Alauli assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between Ramchandra Sada of JDU and Rambriksha Sada of RJD.
Alauli (Reserved Seat) in Khagaria district is recognized as the Paswan family's political birthplace. Ram Vilas Paswan and Pashupati Paras started their political careers from this seat. Pashupati Paras has served as an MLA from this seat seven times, winning six of them in a row. After splitting from the NDA, Chirag Paswan ran independently in 2020, which caused a division in votes. The RJD was able to hold onto the seat by a slim margin of just 2,773 votes.
