Alinagar election results 2025 live vote counting BJP vs RJD Binod Mishra Maithili Thakur winner
Alinagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Election Commission is all set to declare the results of the Alinagar constituency on Friday, November 4.
Trending Photos
Alinagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Alinagar constituency, a key seat in Bihar, is known for its diverse electorate and important role in the state’s governance. The outcome of this election is crucial, as Alinagar often witnesses closely fought contests between major political parties, shaping the region’s political direction.
In the current race, Binod Mishra (RJD), Maithili Thakur (BJP) are vying for victory, making it a highly competitive three-way battle.
During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Mishri Lal Yadav of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won the seat by defeating Binod Mishra of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a narrow margin of votes. The Alinagar Assembly constituency falls under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat, where in the 2024 general elections, Gopal Jee Thakur (BJP) secured victory after defeating Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD).
Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates:
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv