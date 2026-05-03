ALIPURDUARS Election Results 2026 LIVE: Paritosh Das of BJP against Suman Kanjilal of TMC

ALIPURDUARS Election Results 2026 LIVE: Alipurduars Assembly constituency is one of the 294 legislative assembly constituencies in West Bengal. It is a general (non-reserved) seat located in the Jalpaiguri district and is among the seven assembly segments that make up the Alipurduars (ST) parliamentary constituency. This time, Paritosh Das from BJP is contesting the election against Suman Kanjilal of TMC.

Other contenders in the field include Abdul Latif Choudhury from Aam Janata Unnayan party, Manik Barman from Kamatapur People's Party (United), and independent contenders Bhupesh Das And Abhijit Saha. In the 2021 Assembly election, Suman Kanjilal of the BJP won the seat.

Earlier, in the 2016 Assembly election, Sourav Chakraborty (Ghutish) from TMC secured victory. Voting for the 294 seats in West Bengal was held in two phases. A total of 152 seats went to polls on April 23, while 142 seats voted on April 29. The results for all constituencies are being declared today.

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