Amberpet Election results 2023: Amberpet is a portion of the Secundrabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Amberpetis located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

1,15,944 male and 1,07,247 female voters make up the total number of 2,23,230 voters in the seat. 55.85% of voters cast ballots in Amberpet during the 2018 Telangana elections. In 2014, 55.16% of people showed up.

The seat was won by BJP candidate G Kishan Reddy in 2014 by a margin of 62,598 (42.82%). A total of 55.7% of the votes cast went to G Kishan Reddy.

The Secundrabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency's Amberpet Assembly segment was led by the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

AmberpetVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sChenaboyanna Krishna Yadav, Congress candidate Syed Mohsin Uddinand BRS’s Kaleru Venkatesh are the three-four top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of the Amberpetassembly elections.