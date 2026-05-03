Anna Nagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will DMK’s Chitrarasu win this key Tamil Nadu seat?

Anna Nagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23 to elect representatives across 234 constituencies, with results being announced today, May 4.

In the 2026 elections, the DMK has fielded N. Chitrarasu, while the AIADMK has nominated S. Gokula Indira. Among other candidates in the contest are S. Shankar from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and V. K. Ramkumar from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, DMK’s M. K. Mohan won the Anna Nagar constituency, defeating AIADMK’s S. Gokula Indira.