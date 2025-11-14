Anta Bypoll Result 2025 Live Updates: Litmus Test For Bhajan Lal?

Anta Bypoll Result 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Anta Assembly by-election is underway today, with results expected to be announced later in the day. The contest has drawn attention as the Congress has fielded Pramod Jain, who is up against the BJP’s Morpal Suman in what is shaping up to be a closely watched battle. Also in the fray are Yogesh Kumar Sharma Brahman from the Right to Recall Party, Rajpal Singh Shekhawat representing the Parivartan Party of India, along with several independent candidates. In total, 15 candidates are contesting the seat.

Polling for the by-election was conducted using 271 EVM machines, and the postal ballots are also being counted today. To ensure transparency and security, a three-tier security arrangement has been implemented at the counting centre. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Andasu confirmed that only individuals with valid entry passes are being allowed inside the venue. The use of mobile phones is restricted and permitted only within the media centre. With tight security and keen political interest, all eyes are now on Anta as the day’s counting decides who will emerge victorious in this high-stakes bypoll.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates