Live: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act across India, Left parties declare bandh in Bihar

19 December 2019, 09:21 AM
Bengaluru: Police deployed in Town Hall area as a 'bandh' has been called by consortium of Left wing & Muslim orgs in Karnataka today in protest against #CitizenshipAct&NRC; Sec 144 has been imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural Dist. from 6 am today for the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/7AIQpkNPTh
— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
19 December 2019, 09:21 AM
19 December 2019, 08:59 AM
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar: Now that Supreme Court is seized of challenge to validity of CAA has granted no stay, I appeal all to give up agitational path in interest of peace so that normalcy returns and suffering of people is contained.
19 December 2019, 08:58 AM
Patna: All India Students Federation (AISF) members stop train at Rajendra Nagar railway station in protest against against #CitizenshipAct and National Register of Citizens. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/fF5Hcp1luY
— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
19 December 2019, 08:57 AM
19 December 2019, 08:56 AM
Darbhanga: CPI-M workers block railway track at Laheriasarai railway station protesting against #CitizenshipAct and National Register of Citizens. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/Gf8h9WKwrx
— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
19 December 2019, 08:56 AM
