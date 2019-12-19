Live: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act across India, Left parties declare bandh in Bihar

New Delhi: Several protests have been planned across the country against the newly-implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Northeast states, particularly Assam, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have so far witnessed violent outrage over the Act.

The protest in Delhi turned bitter after students of Jamia Millia Islamia clashed with the police, injuring people from both sides. Residents in areas like Seelampur and Jafrabad also took to the streets to protest against CAA. Arrests have been made and raids are being conducted to nab others accused in vandalising property, setting afire vehicles.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Left parties in Bihar have declared a bandh in protest against the amended Act.

