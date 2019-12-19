हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act across India, Left parties declare bandh in Bihar

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 09:21
Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Several protests have been planned across the country against the newly-implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Northeast states, particularly Assam, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have so far witnessed violent outrage over the Act. 

The protest in Delhi turned bitter after students of Jamia Millia Islamia clashed with the police, injuring people from both sides. Residents in areas like Seelampur and Jafrabad also took to the streets to protest against CAA. Arrests have been made and raids are being conducted to nab others accused in vandalising property, setting afire vehicles. 

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Left parties in Bihar have declared a bandh in protest against the amended Act. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for all updates on Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests:

19 December 2019, 09:21 AM

19 December 2019, 09:21 AM

Bengaluru: Police deployed in Town Hall area as a bandh has been called by consortium of Left wing & Muslim organistaions in Karnataka today in protest against CitizenshipAct & NRC; Section 144 has been imposed throughout Bengaluru from 6 am today for the next 3 days.

19 December 2019, 08:59 AM

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar: Now that Supreme Court is seized of challenge to validity of CAA has granted no stay, I appeal all to give up agitational path in interest of peace so that normalcy returns and suffering of people is contained.

19 December 2019, 08:58 AM

19 December 2019, 08:57 AM

Patna: All India Students Federation (AISF) members stop a train at Rajendra Nagar railway station in protest against CAA nd NRC.

19 December 2019, 08:56 AM

19 December 2019, 08:56 AM

Darbhanga, Bihar: CPI-M workers block railway track at Laheriasarai railway station protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

