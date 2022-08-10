AP ECET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 Results are expected to be declared today, August 10, 2022 at 2 PM by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Once available, students can download their ECET results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi. An announcement of the results for the exam held on July 22, 2022, will be made. To view their results online, candidates would need to have their AP ECET hall tickets. Everyone will be able to download their ECET rank cards using that number and their registration number.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the release of the results. Candidates are reminded that the AP ECET Results 2022 date is only as per local media reports. All applicants must keep their AP ECET 2022 rank cards safe because they will be useful during the counselling process. Please take note that the AP ECET Counselling 2022 will be used to handle final admissions to courses at all colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

The AP ECET Counseling 2022 timetable is often made available by APSCHE as soon as the results are announced, according to prior patterns. The counselling is conducted in a series of rounds, and anyone who doesn't get a seat in one round has the option of applying for the following one.