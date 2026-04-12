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NewsIndiaAP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Results to be declared shortly at bie.ap.gov.in
AP INTER RESULTS 2026 LIVE UPDATES:

AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Results to be declared shortly at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2026 today at 11 AM. Students are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid last minute rush.

 

 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Source:
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AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates:
LIVE Blog

AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2026 today at 11 AM. Students who appeared in the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) will be able to download their marks memo using their login credentials once the results are declared.

Where to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Once released, students will be able to access their results on the official websites such as bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Due to heavy traffic on result day, alternative platforms like Manabadi may also host the results to ensure smooth access. 

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Steps to Download Scorecard

To check their AP Inter results 2026, students need to visit the official website, click on the relevant result link, and enter their hall ticket number along with required details. After submission, the result will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded or printed for future reference. 

Alternative Methods to Access Results

Apart from official websites, students can also check their results through SMS services or third-party portals if the main website experiences technical issues. These alternatives are especially helpful during peak traffic hours when servers may slow down. 

Important Details on Marks Memo

The online marks memo will include key information such as student details, subject-wise marks, total score, and pass/fail status. Students are advised to carefully verify all details and report any discrepancies to their respective schools or board authorities immediately. 

12 April 2026
10:20 IST

AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Where can I check my AP Inter Results 2026?

Students can access their results on the official websites of BIEAP, such as bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. In case of heavy traffic, alternative platforms like Manabadi may also host the results for easier access.

10:13 IST

AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Over 10.57 lakh students await scores

More than 10.57 lakh students registered for AP Intermediate exams this year. Among them, 5.31 lakh were first-year students and 5.26 lakh belonged to second year. The scale of participation highlights the significance of the result announcement, which will influence higher education opportunities.

 

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