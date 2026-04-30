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NewsIndiaAP SSC Results 2026 Live Updates: Class 10th results today at 11 AM, check marks memo @ bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC RESULTS 2026 LIVE UPDATES

AP SSC Results 2026 Live Updates: Class 10th results today at 11 AM, check marks memo @ bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, will declare the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 today at bse.ap.gov.in. Students can check results using their login credentials like roll number and password.

 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 07:14 AM IST|Source:
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AP SSC Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh will declare the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 today, April 30, at 11:00 AM. Around 6.4 lakh students who appeared for the exams conducted in March are awaiting their results. Once announced, candidates can check and download their digital marks memo by entering their hall ticket number. Officials from the education department have stated that all technical arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth result declaration.

The digital marks memo will act as a provisional document for intermediate admissions until original certificates are issued by schools.

Where to check AP SSC result 2026?

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Students can check the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 on the following official websites:

  1. bse.ap.gov.in 
  2. results.bse.ap.gov.in 

How to check AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026

  1. Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in or results.bse.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for “SSC Public Examinations March 2026 Result”
  3. Enter your hall ticket number
  4. Click on Submit to view your marks memo
  5. Download and save a copy for future reference

 

30 April 2026
07:14 IST

AP SSC Results 2026 Live: Website to check AP SSC result 2026

The AP SSC Result 2026 will be announced today at 11 AM. Students can download their marks memo by visiting the official websites:

  • bse.ap.gov.in 
  • results.bse.ap.gov.in 

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number ready to access their results quickly.

 

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