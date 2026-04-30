AP SSC Results 2026 Live Updates: Class 10th results today at 11 AM, check marks memo @ bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh will declare the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 today, April 30, at 11:00 AM. Around 6.4 lakh students who appeared for the exams conducted in March are awaiting their results. Once announced, candidates can check and download their digital marks memo by entering their hall ticket number. Officials from the education department have stated that all technical arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth result declaration.

The digital marks memo will act as a provisional document for intermediate admissions until original certificates are issued by schools.

Where to check AP SSC result 2026?

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Students can check the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 on the following official websites:

bse.ap.gov.in results.bse.ap.gov.in

How to check AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026