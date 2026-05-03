Arambag election results 2026 live updates bag mita tmc vs bag hemanta bjp bithika pandit cpim winner

Arambag election results 2026 live updates: The Arambag (SC) assembly constituency falls under the Hooghly district. It comes under Arambag (SC) Parliament seat. This time, the Trinamool Congress has fielded Bag Mita from the assembly seat against the BJP's Bag Hemanta. The other candidates in the fray are BITHIKA PANDIT of CPIM, SUSHIL SANTRA of Congress, and KAJALLATA KUNDU of BSP. In the 2021 West Bengal assembly election, BJP candidate MADHUSUDAN BAG bagged the seat defeating TMC candidate. However, in the 2016 assembly election, TMC candidate Krishna Chandra Santra had won the seat. The 294 seats of West Bengal voted in two phases, - 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all the 294 seats are being declared today.

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