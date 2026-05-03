Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3043289https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/arambag-election-results-2026-live-updates-bag-mita-tmc-vs-bag-hemanta-bjp-bithika-pandit-cpim-winner-3043289.html
NewsIndiaArambag election results 2026 live updates bag mita tmc vs bag hemanta bjp bithika pandit cpim winner
ARAMBAGH ELECTION RESULTS 2026 LIVE:

Arambag election results 2026 live updates bag mita tmc vs bag hemanta bjp bithika pandit cpim winner

Arambag election results 2026 live updates: From the Arambag assembly seat, TMC candidate Bag Mita is up against BJP's Bag Hemanta. The assembly seat voted in phase 2 on April 29.

 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:49 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Arambag election results 2026 live updates

Arambag election results 2026 live updates: The Arambag (SC) assembly constituency falls under the Hooghly district. It comes under Arambag (SC) Parliament seat. This time, the Trinamool Congress has fielded Bag Mita from the assembly seat against the BJP's Bag Hemanta. The other candidates in the fray are BITHIKA PANDIT of CPIM, SUSHIL SANTRA of Congress, and KAJALLATA KUNDU of BSP. In the 2021 West Bengal assembly election, BJP candidate MADHUSUDAN BAG bagged the seat defeating TMC candidate. However, in the 2016 assembly election, TMC candidate Krishna Chandra Santra had won the seat. The 294 seats of West Bengal voted in two phases, - 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all the 294 seats are being declared today.

Stay Tuned for Live updates

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Education Funding Inequality
Three percent students, half the money: The divide in India’s education system
assembly elections 2026
India awaits verdict in high-stakes five-state assembly elections
Kerala assembly elections
Vijayan quietly drops 'Chief Minister' from his bio - One night before results
Babar Azam captaincy
Babar Azam breaks silence on Pakistan captaincy return ahead of 2027 ODI WC
Japan Constitution 1947
May 3, 1947: When Japan was told it could never go to war again
Ramsar Convention
Not Uttarakhand, Kerala; this Indian state has highest number of Ramsar Sites
West Bengal elections 2026
‘No room for mischief’: A look at 3-tier security for counting day in Bengal
Kailash Mansarovar yatra
Kailash yatra row: Why the Lipulekh route is sparking India-Nepal tensions
Nobel Peace Prize 2026
Is ‘PadMan’ headed for a Nobel? Who is Muruganantham and what he claims
Sunil Narine 200 IPL wickets
Sunil Narine creates IPL history, becomes first player in the world to...