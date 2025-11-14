Arrah Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between BJP vs CPI (ML)

Arrah Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Arrah is a legislative assembly constituency in Bihar and one of the 243 seats in the state. It is a General category seat located in Bhojpur district and forms part of the Arrah parliamentary constituency. In the 2020 assembly election, Arrah had 3,29,572 voters and 467 polling booths. Voter turnout has remained around the 48 to 51 percent range in recent elections. The seat has seen alternating representation over the years. In 2020, Amrendra Pratap Singh of the BJP won the seat, while in 2015 it was held by Mohammad Nawaz Alam of the RJD. Before that, in 2010, Amrendra Pratap Singh had also won the seat for the BJP. Arrah city has a population of about 3,80,000 and a literacy rate of 81.15 percent.

In the 2025 election, the Arrah constituency will witness a contest among candidates from major alliances. Sanjay Singh is representing the BJP from the NDA alliance. Quyamuddin Ansari is contesting from the CPI(ML), which is part of the Mahagathbandhan. Vijay Gupta is contesting from Jan Suraaj. With strong candidates from all three sides, Arrah is expected to see a competitive election this year.

