Asansol Dakshin election results 2026 live updates: Tapas Banerjee of TMC up against BJP's Agnimitra Paul

Asansol Dakshin Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Asansol Dakshin assembly voted in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, conducted on April 23. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 89.73 per cent. In 2021, Agnimitra Paul of the BJP emerged victorious in the assembly election. This time, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Tapas Banerjee against Agnimitra Paul of the BJP. Meanwhile, Silpi Chakraborty is contesting on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) ticket. Congress has fielded Souvik Mukherjee. Independent candidates from the constituency are Asgar Ali and Dipika Bauri.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Fierce TMC vs BJP battle

West Bengal voted in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for 293 seats are being declared today.

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