Asansol Uttar Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC faces BJP challenge

Asansol Uttar Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The Asansol Uttar assembly constituency voted in the first phase of the Bengal assembly polls on April 23. The voter turnout was recorded to be 88.29 per cent. In the 2021 assembly polls, Moloy Ghatak of TMC registered a landslide victory for the seat. This year, the BJP has fielded Krishnendu Mukherjee from the assembly seat, while Moloy Ghatak is contesting from the TMC.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Fierce TMC vs BJP battle soon

Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Prasenjit Puitandy. Furthermore, others in the fray are Akhilesh Kumar Singh of the Communist Party of India, Danish Aziz of AIMIM, and independent candidates Anowar Ali, Krishnendu Chatterjee, and Krishnendu Mukhopadhyay.

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