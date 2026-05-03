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NewsIndiaAssam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Exit polls predict hat-trick for Himanta-led BJP
ASSAM ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS

Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Exit polls predict hat-trick for Himanta-led BJP

Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The Assam election reaches its climax on May 4 as vote counting begins for all 126 seats. Following a record-breaking voter turnout of over 85%, exit polls overwhelmingly favor a third consecutive term for the BJP-led NDA, projecting a clear majority of over 80 seats.

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 12:28 AM IST|Source:
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Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The stage is set for a historic counting day in Assam as the state prepares to declare the results of the 2026 Assembly elections on Monday, May 4. After a high-octane single-phase election held on April 9, early projections indicate a strong likelihood of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retaining power for a third consecutive term under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Multiple exit polls released following the conclusion of voting suggest a decisive mandate for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).  

Assam witnessed unprecedented voter engagement during the April 9 polling, reflecting a broad-based enthusiasm across both rural and urban centers.

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