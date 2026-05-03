Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Exit polls predict hat-trick for Himanta-led BJP

Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The stage is set for a historic counting day in Assam as the state prepares to declare the results of the 2026 Assembly elections on Monday, May 4. After a high-octane single-phase election held on April 9, early projections indicate a strong likelihood of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retaining power for a third consecutive term under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Multiple exit polls released following the conclusion of voting suggest a decisive mandate for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Assam witnessed unprecedented voter engagement during the April 9 polling, reflecting a broad-based enthusiasm across both rural and urban centers.