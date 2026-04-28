Assam HS Result 2026 Live Updates: ASSEB to declare Class 12 results today at 10:30 AM
Assam HS Result 2026 Live Updates: ASSEB is set to announce the class 12th Assam Board 2026 result today at 10.30. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website.
- The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will announce the Class 12th Assam Board results today at 10.30 AM.
- The AHSEC will announce the results for all streams - science, arts, and commerce.
- Students must be ready with their login credentials to avoid delaying the results.
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Assam HS Result 2026 Live Updates: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will announce the Class 12th Assam Board results today at 10.30 AM. The AHSEC will announce the results for all streams - science, arts, and commerce. Students must be ready with their login credentials to avoid delaying the results. Once the results are announced, students can check and download their class 12th marksheet through the official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in and asseb.in. Students can also access and download their scorecard through the android App UPOLOBDHA and DigiLocker.
Exam dates and schedule
Assam HS board 2026 exams were conducted between February 11 to March 16, 2026.
Passing Marks Criteria
Students must score at least 33% marks to pass the Class 12th examination. In any case, students fail, so they have an opportunity to appear for the compartment examinations.
How to download scorecard through official website
1. Visit the official website
2. Click on "HS Final Resulty 2026" link
3. Select your stream - Science, Arts, or Commerce
4. Enter your roll code, roll number, and registration number.
5. Enter the captcha
6. Submit
7. Your results will appear on the screen
8. Download and save it for future reference
Assam HS Result 2026 Live: Details Mentioned on Marksheet
1. Student's Name
2. Father's Name
3. Date of Birth
4. Roll Number
5. Subjecty-wise Marks
6. Subject-wise
7. Qualification status
Assam HS Result 2026 Live: Results to be out soon
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and the ASSEB (Assam State School Education Board) are set to announce the Class 12th Assam Board results today at 10.30 AM. Students must be ready with their login details. The official link will be activated during the press conference.
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