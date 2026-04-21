Assam HS Result 2026 News Live Updates: Boards to confirm AHSEC result date and time soon at ahsec.assam.gov.in
Assam HS Result 2026 News Live Updates: The Assam HS result link will be available on the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in. To download their marksheets, candidates need to enter their roll number and registration number.
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Assam HS Result 2026 News Live Updates: The Assam State School Education Board is expected to declare the Class 12 (HS) results for 2026 between April 23 and April 25. An official confirmation regarding the exact date and time will be released by the board soon. Students who appeared for the Science, Arts, and Commerce stream exams can check their results on the official website.
The Assam HS exams for 2026 were conducted from February 11 to March 16 in two shifts: morning (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM) and afternoon (1:30 PM to 4:30 PM). In 2025, the results were announced on April 30 at 9:00 AM, and a similar timeline is expected this year. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to access their results smoothly.
Once released, the Assam HS result link will be available on the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in. To download their marksheets, candidates need to enter their roll number and registration number. In addition to the website, students can also access their results through the Upolobdha mobile app or via DigiLocker to download their online marksheets.
How to check Assam Class 12 (HS) result on official website
Go to the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in
Click on the link for “Assam HS Result 2026” on the homepage
Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number
Click on Submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save the marksheet for future use
How to check Assam class 12th result via Mobile App
Download the Upolobdha App from the Google Play Store
Open the app and enter your login details
View and download your result
How to check Assam HS result via DigiLocker
Visit DigiLocker or open the app
Sign in using your mobile number
Navigate to “Education” section
Select Assam Board and enter your details
Access and download your marksheet
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Assam HS Result 2026 News Live: What is the passing criteria for Assam HS exams?
Students must score:
At least 30% marks in each subject
Minimum aggregate marks as prescribed by the board
Assam HS Result 2026 News Live: What information will be mentioned on the marksheet?
The online marksheet will include:
Student’s name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Division (First/Second/Third)
Result status (Pass/Fail)
Assam HS Result 2026 News Live: Likley by April 23?
According to officials from the board, the results for Assam 12th science, arts and commerce streams are ready for publishing, and the board is in the last leg of preparation to announce the Assam class 12 results. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Class 12 results need to visit the official website to check the results. An official confirmed date for the announcement of the Assam Class 12 result is awaited. The results will be announced for science, arts and commerce streams on the same day. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results.
Assam HS Result 2026 News Live: What details are required to check the result?
To access the result, you will need:
Roll Number
Registration Number
These details are mentioned on your admit card.
Assam HS Result 2026 News Live: Where can I check my Assam 12th result?
Students can check their results on the official website:
ahsec.assam.gov.in
They can also access results via the Upolobdha app or DigiLocker.
Assam HS Result 2026 News Live: Results Expected This Week
An official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the Assam Class 12 result 2026 is expected soon. Officials will announce the results this week by April 23, 2026. To check the results students need to visit the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check their Assam class 12 result 2026.
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