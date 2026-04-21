Assam HS Result 2026 News Live Updates: Boards to confirm AHSEC result date and time soon at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam HS Result 2026 News Live Updates: The Assam State School Education Board is expected to declare the Class 12 (HS) results for 2026 between April 23 and April 25. An official confirmation regarding the exact date and time will be released by the board soon. Students who appeared for the Science, Arts, and Commerce stream exams can check their results on the official website.

The Assam HS exams for 2026 were conducted from February 11 to March 16 in two shifts: morning (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM) and afternoon (1:30 PM to 4:30 PM). In 2025, the results were announced on April 30 at 9:00 AM, and a similar timeline is expected this year. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to access their results smoothly.

Once released, the Assam HS result link will be available on the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in. To download their marksheets, candidates need to enter their roll number and registration number. In addition to the website, students can also access their results through the Upolobdha mobile app or via DigiLocker to download their online marksheets.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How to check Assam Class 12 (HS) result on official website

Go to the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in

Click on the link for “Assam HS Result 2026” on the homepage

Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future use

How to check Assam class 12th result via Mobile App

Download the Upolobdha App from the Google Play Store

Open the app and enter your login details

View and download your result

How to check Assam HS result via DigiLocker

Visit DigiLocker or open the app

Sign in using your mobile number

Navigate to “Education” section

Select Assam Board and enter your details

Access and download your marksheet