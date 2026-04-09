Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date Live: Check date, time and where to download scorecard

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date Time Live: The SEBA Assam 10th result 2026 will be declared online soon. According to the details provided on the official website, the Assam 10th result will be declared on April 10, 2026, at 10:30 AM. To download the class 10 results, students are required to visit the official website sebaonline.org and enter their class 10 roll number to check the result. This year, the board is planning an earlier-than-usual result declaration, considering upcoming state events and the academic schedule.

The early release of the Assam Class 10 results is linked to important upcoming events, including state elections and the Bihu festival. Authorities aim to complete the evaluation and result process in advance to avoid clashes with these major events. This move will also help students proceed with their admissions to higher classes without delay.

Where to Check Assam HSLC Result 2026

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Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites such as:

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

Students need to enter their roll number and required login details to access their marksheets online.

How to Check Assam Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026

Students who appeared for class 10th HSLC examinations can check their results by following the instructions given below:

Visit the official result website (sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in)

Click on the link for “HSLC Result 2026”

Enter your roll number and captcha/code

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference