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NewsIndiaAssam HSLC Result 2026 Date Live: Check date, time and where to download scorecard
SAM HSLC RESULT 2026

Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date Live: Check date, time and where to download scorecard

SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Date Live Updates: With the Assam HSLC Result 2026 expected on April 10, students should keep their login credentials ready and check official websites for updates. The early declaration will help ensure a smooth transition into the next academic phase without delays.

 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 09:58 AM IST|Source:
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SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date Time Live: The SEBA Assam 10th result 2026 will be declared online soon. According to the details provided on the official website, the Assam 10th result will be declared on April 10, 2026, at 10:30 AM. To download the class 10 results, students are required to visit the official website sebaonline.org and enter their class 10 roll number to check the result. This year, the board is planning an earlier-than-usual result declaration, considering upcoming state events and the academic schedule. 

The early release of the Assam Class 10 results is linked to important upcoming events, including state elections and the Bihu festival. Authorities aim to complete the evaluation and result process in advance to avoid clashes with these major events. This move will also help students proceed with their admissions to higher classes without delay.

Where to Check Assam HSLC Result 2026

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Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites such as:

  • sebaonline.org
  • resultsassam.nic.in

Students need to enter their roll number and required login details to access their marksheets online.

How to Check Assam Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026

Students who appeared for class 10th HSLC examinations can check their results by following the instructions given below:

  • Visit the official result website (sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in)
  • Click on the link for “HSLC Result 2026”
  • Enter your roll number and captcha/code
  • Click on Submit
  • Your result will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference 

For more latest information, stay updated with Zee News English

 

09 April 2026
09:57 IST

Assam HSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: Login Credentials Required to Check Results

The Assam Board 10th result 2026 link will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the result using the following details

  • Roll Number
09:43 IST

Assam HSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: Official Notification

The ASSEB Assam 10th result 2026 will be declared online soon. According to the details provided on the official website, the Assam 10th result will be declared on April 10, 2026, at 10:30 AM. To download the class 10 results, students are required to visit the official website sebaonline.org and enter their class 10 roll number to check the result. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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