Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Is result releasing today? Check exact date, time, and how to download scorecard at sebaonline.org
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Assam HSLC Result 2026 is expected to be released today, and students can check their scores online. Visit sebaonline.org to download the scorecard and view subject-wise marks, grades, and pass/fail status.
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Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Assam HSLC exams are one of the most important milestones for Class 10 students in the state. This year, over 4.38 lakh students appeared for the exams held in February, and all eyes are now on the Assam HSLC Result 2026, which will determine their eligibility for higher secondary education and stream selection.
When and where to check the result
The Assam HSLC Result 2026 will be declared on April 10 by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB). The results will first be announced through an official press conference and will then be available online on the official website sebaonline.org.
Students can also check their results through DigiLocker and the UMANG app for easy access.
How to check your marks
Students can check their results by entering their roll number on the official portal.
After logging in, they can download their marksheet, which will include:
Subject-wise marks
Total score
Grades
Pass or fail status
Students need to verify all details carefully to avoid discrepancies during admissions.
Grading system and passing criteria
ASSEB follows a grading system from A1 to F. Any subject with less than 30 marks is considered a fail. The results are crucial as they decide students’ eligibility for higher secondary education and their choice of streams for the next level.
Compartment exams: A second chance
Students who do not pass in one or more subjects will have the option to appear for compartment exams. This gives them a second chance to clear the subjects and continue their academic journey without any delay.
The Assam HSLC Result 2026 is a key moment for students and their families. Checking results on official platforms ensures accuracy, and students should download and safely store their marksheets. With the results out, students can plan their next steps for higher secondary education and prepare for a bright academic future.
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Mobile App to Download Assam Class 10th Result 2026 Marksheets
Students can easily download their Assam Class 10 result through the official mobile app. Simply install the ASSEB Results 2026 app, enter your roll details, view your marksheet instantly, and take a printout for future use.
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Download class 10th result 2026 via Mobile App
The Assam Board will declare the Class 10 results today, April 10, at 10:30 AM. Students can check and download their marksheets from the official website or the ASSEB Results mobile app.
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Result 2026 to be declared today at 10:30 AM
The Assam Board will announce Class 10 results today, April 10, at 10:30 AM. Students can check their scores on the official website or through the ASSEB mobile app using their roll number.
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