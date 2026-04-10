Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Is result releasing today? Check exact date, time, and how to download scorecard at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Assam HSLC exams are one of the most important milestones for Class 10 students in the state. This year, over 4.38 lakh students appeared for the exams held in February, and all eyes are now on the Assam HSLC Result 2026, which will determine their eligibility for higher secondary education and stream selection.

When and where to check the result

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 will be declared on April 10 by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB). The results will first be announced through an official press conference and will then be available online on the official website sebaonline.org.

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Students can also check their results through DigiLocker and the UMANG app for easy access.

How to check your marks

Students can check their results by entering their roll number on the official portal.

After logging in, they can download their marksheet, which will include:

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Grades

Pass or fail status

Students need to verify all details carefully to avoid discrepancies during admissions.

Grading system and passing criteria

ASSEB follows a grading system from A1 to F. Any subject with less than 30 marks is considered a fail. The results are crucial as they decide students’ eligibility for higher secondary education and their choice of streams for the next level.

Compartment exams: A second chance

Students who do not pass in one or more subjects will have the option to appear for compartment exams. This gives them a second chance to clear the subjects and continue their academic journey without any delay.

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 is a key moment for students and their families. Checking results on official platforms ensures accuracy, and students should download and safely store their marksheets. With the results out, students can plan their next steps for higher secondary education and prepare for a bright academic future.