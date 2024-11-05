Live Updates | Assembly Polls 2024: Star Campaigners Hit Maharashtra, Jharkhand As Election Day Nears

With the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections fast approaching, political parties are in high gear, striving to gain voter support in these crucial states. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, in particular, have rallied their star campaigners to sway the electorate as voting days draw near. Maharashtra will hold a single-phase election on November 20, while Jharkhand’s voting is set across two phases, on November 13 and November 20. Vote counting for both states is scheduled for November 23.

Tuesday will see a lineup of high-profile campaign events across both states. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the BJP’s charge in Jharkhand, speaking at a rally in Lohardaga to rally support for NDA candidate Neeru Shanti Bhagat. Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) leader Sudesh Kumar Mahto, a former Deputy Chief Minister, will join Singh at the rally.

The BJP’s efforts in Jharkhand will also feature Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has become a prominent campaign figure for the party. Adityanath will address rallies in Koderma, Barkagaon, and Jamshedpur on Tuesday as the BJP looks to solidify its base in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress is ramping up its strategy in Jharkhand as well, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge set to address a public meeting on Tuesday. As the Congress looks to gain ground, Kharge’s visit underscores the party’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Jharkhand ahead of the two-phase vote.