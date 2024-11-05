Live Updates | Assembly Polls 2024: Star Campaigners Hit Maharashtra, Jharkhand As Election Day Nears
With just days left until voters head to the polls, Maharashtra and Jharkhand have become battlegrounds for political powerhouses, each eager to shape the future of their states.
Trending Photos
With the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections fast approaching, political parties are in high gear, striving to gain voter support in these crucial states. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, in particular, have rallied their star campaigners to sway the electorate as voting days draw near. Maharashtra will hold a single-phase election on November 20, while Jharkhand’s voting is set across two phases, on November 13 and November 20. Vote counting for both states is scheduled for November 23.
Tuesday will see a lineup of high-profile campaign events across both states. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the BJP’s charge in Jharkhand, speaking at a rally in Lohardaga to rally support for NDA candidate Neeru Shanti Bhagat. Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) leader Sudesh Kumar Mahto, a former Deputy Chief Minister, will join Singh at the rally.
The BJP’s efforts in Jharkhand will also feature Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has become a prominent campaign figure for the party. Adityanath will address rallies in Koderma, Barkagaon, and Jamshedpur on Tuesday as the BJP looks to solidify its base in the state.
Meanwhile, Congress is ramping up its strategy in Jharkhand as well, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge set to address a public meeting on Tuesday. As the Congress looks to gain ground, Kharge’s visit underscores the party’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Jharkhand ahead of the two-phase vote.
Stay Tuned To Zee News English For Live Updates On Maharashra And Jharkhand Assembly Elections
Maharashtra Elections Live Updates: Sanjay Raut's Brother Booked
The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut, the brother of party leader Sanjay Raut, for allegedly making offensive remarks against rival Shiv Sena leader Suvarna Karanje, an official said. Sunil Raut and Karanje are pitted against each other in Mumbai's Vikhroli assembly seat.
The Sena (UBT) candidate allegedly made the comments at an event in Tagore Nagar area of suburban Vikhroli on October 27 and a video of it later went viral on social media.
Maharashtra Elections Live Updates: Fadnavis Denies Rift For CM Post In Mahayuti
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is leading the BJP’s campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, on Tuesday claimed that the Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will form the government and the decision about the next chief minister will be taken jointly by the BJP’s delegation led by the party’s National President, along with Shiv Sena Chief Leader Eknath Shinde and NCP National President Ajit Pawar. Fadnavis clarified that at present Shinde is the Chief Minister and under his leadership the Mahayuti is contesting the Assembly elections. Fadnavis made it clear that there is no competition among the Mahayuti partners over the Chief Minister’s post.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.