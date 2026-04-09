Assembly election voting 2026 live updates: Kerala, Assam, Puducherry vote today; Results on May 4

Assembly election voting 2026 live updates: India is set for a major democratic exercise from April 9 to April 29, as within this time period five major states and Union Territories--Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal--will go through the voting process for the Assembly Election 2026.

Starting today, April 9, in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, polling will take place in a single phase across all three regions, covering 140 seats in Kerala, 126 in Assam and 30 in Puducherry. The counting of votes for all states is scheduled for May 4.

A total of 1,849 candidates are in the fray across the three assemblies, making it a closely watched electoral contest. In Assam, the election is seen as a high-stakes battle between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition, with all 126 constituencies going to polls on the same day.

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Who will win in Kerala?

In Kerala, the contest is primarily triangular, involving the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led NDA. Key leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led extensive campaigns before the end of public outreach.

Over 9 lakh voters expected to participate in Puducherry

In Puducherry, voting will be conducted across all 30 constituencies, with over 9 lakh eligible voters expected to participate. Authorities have made special arrangements to assist senior citizens and differently-abled voters to ensure smooth polling.

Campaigning for all three regions concluded ahead of polling day, and strict security arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and fair elections. Schools and several institutions will remain closed to facilitate voter participation.

The results on May 4 are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of these regions for the next five years.