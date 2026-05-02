Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who will win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala?

Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The stage is set for 2026's biggest political battle with the counting of votes for four states - Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal - and one union territory - Puducherry - assembly elections taking today. While Assam, Kerala and Puducherry voted in single phase on April 9, Tamil Nadu voted on April 23. West Bengal voted in two phases - April 23 and April 29. All the states recorded a high voter turnout with West Bengal particularly standing out with around 92% average voter turnout. The exit polls have predicted a close contest in Kerala with edge to the Congress-led UDF while the BJP is expected to retain Assam. In Tamil Nadu, DMK is likely to retain power in the state while NR Congress may continue its rule in Puducherry. In West Bengal, the contest is interesting with four exit polls predicting a BJP government while two predicting continued rule of the TMC.

Check updates on Assembly Election 2026 results in these states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry: