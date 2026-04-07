Assembly election 2026 live updates: Tight contests expected across key states

Assembly election 2026 live updates: India is set to witness crucial assembly elections in the coming days in five regions–Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry–in April 2026. These elections are important as they will decide governments in these states and act as a key political test ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Ahead of the elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Assam, intensifying the final phase of campaigning ahead of the state’s polling on April 9. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has reported that around 90.66 lakh voters have been removed so far from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal.

Voting will take place in phases. Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23. West Bengal will have elections in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

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In Assam, the ruling BJP is seeking to retain power, while the Congress-led opposition is trying to make gains. Kerala will see a contest mainly between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Tamil Nadu will witness a key battle between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK. In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress will try to stay in power against the BJP.

In Puducherry, the NDA government faces a challenge from the Congress-led alliance.

Overall, these elections are expected to be a close battle, with high political activity and voter interest across all states.