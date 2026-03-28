Assembly elections 2026 live updates: Congress faces setback in Puducherry as ex-PCC chief resigns

Assembly elections 2026 live updates: India is set to witness crucial Legislative Assembly elections in five regions--West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry--in April 2026. The Election Commission has scheduled polling between April 9 and April 29, with results to be declared on May 4. Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will vote on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. West Bengal will have a two-phase election on April 23 and 29. These elections will decide 824 seats across the five assemblies, making them a major political contest ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Political parties have intensified their campaigns, with alliances, candidate announcements, and key issues shaping the battleground. From voter list concerns in West Bengal to alliance strategies in Tamil Nadu and Assam, the elections are expected to be highly competitive. The polls are being seen as a big battleground for both national and regional parties.

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