Assembly elections 2026 live updates: BJP releases Assam manifesto, vows UCC and 2 lakh employment
Assembly elections 2026 live updates: After the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the 2026 Assembly elections, political activity has intensified across Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.
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Assembly elections 2026 live updates: After the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the 2026 Assembly elections, political activity has intensified across Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Voting will be held from April 9 to April 23, while counting is scheduled for May 4.
In a key development, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Assam elections in Guwahati. Senior leaders, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia, were present at the launch.
Meanwhile, more than 2.37 lakh elderly and differently abled voters in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry have opted for home voting, aiming to make the election process more inclusive. Authorities have also ordered the transfer of officials to ensure free and fair polls.
In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is contesting from the Kolathur constituency, with opposition parties announcing candidates to intensify the contest. Kerala is witnessing aggressive campaigning, while political exchanges have increased in West Bengal. Puducherry is seeing a rise in women voters, and Assam is set for a multi-cornered fight. Overall, the elections are shaping into a high-stakes political battle across regions.
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Assembly elections 2026 live updates: Nirmala Sitharaman highlights Tata semiconductor project, slams congress opposition
Assembly elections 2026 live updates: Ahead of assembly elections 2026, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India’s first indigenous semiconductor assembly and testing facility is being set up by Tata Electronics in Moregaon with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. She highlighted that the plant is expected to produce 48 million chips daily and generate around 25,000–27,000 jobs. She also took a dig at the Congress, stating that it is ironic the party had opposed the project earlier.
#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam | Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Tata Electronics Semiconductor Plant in Moregaon, India's first indigenous semiconductor assembly and testing facility is being created at an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and is expected to produce 48 million… pic.twitter.com/XKAioNtHPK
— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2026
Assembly elections 2026 live updates: City is turning into ‘concrete jungle,’ says congress candidate from Berhampore
Assembly elections 2026 live updates: On West Bengal assembly elections 2026, senior Congress leader and the party’s candidate from Berhampore, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said that the city is slowly turning into a “concrete jungle,” leading to several problems for residents. He alleged that widespread corruption is taking place and claimed that people are being burdened with multiple taxes...
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