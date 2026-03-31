Assembly elections 2026 live updates: BJP releases Assam manifesto, vows UCC and 2 lakh employment

Assembly elections 2026 live updates: After the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the 2026 Assembly elections, political activity has intensified across Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Voting will be held from April 9 to April 23, while counting is scheduled for May 4.

In a key development, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Assam elections in Guwahati. Senior leaders, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia, were present at the launch.

Meanwhile, more than 2.37 lakh elderly and differently abled voters in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry have opted for home voting, aiming to make the election process more inclusive. Authorities have also ordered the transfer of officials to ensure free and fair polls.

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In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is contesting from the Kolathur constituency, with opposition parties announcing candidates to intensify the contest. Kerala is witnessing aggressive campaigning, while political exchanges have increased in West Bengal. Puducherry is seeing a rise in women voters, and Assam is set for a multi-cornered fight. Overall, the elections are shaping into a high-stakes political battle across regions.