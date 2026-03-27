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NewsIndiaAssembly Elections 2026 News Live Updates: DMK likely to release candidate list today, poll campaign intensifies
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

Assembly Elections 2026 News Live Updates: DMK likely to release candidate list today, poll campaign intensifies

Assembly Elections 2026 News Live Updates: The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry nears with polling scheduled on different dates across April and May.  

 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 09:15 AM IST|Source:
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Assembly Elections 2026 News Live Updates
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Assembly Elections 2026 News Live Updates: The upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry represent a major political exercise, with polling scheduled on different dates across April and May. 

These elections will shape governance in five diverse regions, each with unique political dynamics.

Tamil Nadu, with 234 seats, is currently dominated by the DMK. West Bengal, which has 294 seats, continues under the leadership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Kerala’s 140 seat assembly is governed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), while Assam, with 126 seats, is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Puducherry, a Union Territory with 30 assembly seats, is governed by the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

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Polling will be conducted in phases to ensure security and smooth administration, with exact dates notified by the Election Commission. 

Campaigns are expected to focus on development, welfare policies, employment, and regional identity, with strong contests between incumbents and opposition parties. The outcomes will play a crucial role in shaping state leadership.

Check latest updates only on Zee news english

27 March 2026
09:10 IST

Assembly Elections 2026 Live updates: DMK likely to release candidate list today, poll campaign intensifies

 

Assembly Elections 2026 Live: DMK is likely to release it's candidates list on Friday, as the preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections intensifies. The announcement is expected to come after M.K. Stalin finalizes seat allocations for the upcoming elections scheduled for April 23. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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