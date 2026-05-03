Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Updates: All eyes on counting tomorrow in 4 states and 1 UT

Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Voting for the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 was conducted in two phases: the first on April 23 and the second on April 29.

Meanwhile, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu voted for its Assembly elections on April 23.

All eyes are on the results as the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Monday (May 4).

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Notably, ECI has ordered that fresh voting will be held across all 285 polling stations in the Falta assembly constituency of West Bengal on May 21, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies on Saturday (May 2). After this, the fresh poll, counting of votes in the constituency, will take place on May 24.