Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Updates: All eyes on counting tomorrow in 4 states and 1 UT
Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Updates: All eyes are on the results as the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Monday (May 4). Notably, ECI has ordered that fresh voting will be held across all 285 polling stations in the Falta assembly constituency of West Bengal on May 21.
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Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Voting for the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 was conducted in two phases: the first on April 23 and the second on April 29.
Meanwhile, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu voted for its Assembly elections on April 23.
All eyes are on the results as the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Monday (May 4).
Notably, ECI has ordered that fresh voting will be held across all 285 polling stations in the Falta assembly constituency of West Bengal on May 21, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies on Saturday (May 2). After this, the fresh poll, counting of votes in the constituency, will take place on May 24.
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Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Spokesperson Hussain says 'TMC government will be removed'
Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Updates: Speaking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "The election results are due on May 4. The TMC government will be removed and a BJP government will come to power. The elections have been fair, and the counting should also be fair. For this, the Election Commission has also deployed observers. It is already clear that Mamata Banerjee has lost the election and has accepted it..."
Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain says, "The election results are due on May 4. The TMC government will be removed and a BJP government will come to power. The elections have been fair, and the counting should also be fair. For this, the Election Commission… pic.twitter.com/bz6nH4uuCh
— IANS (@ians_india) May 3, 2026
Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Updates: Dilip Ghosh talks about Falta repolling
Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP candidate from Kharagpur Dilip Ghosh said, "People in Falta haven't been able to vote for many years, so the Election Commission had already imposed strict measures there... Yesterday, people protested that they were being prevented from voting... Repolling will take place across the entire assembly constituency, and it should happen. This is a question of people's democratic rights, and the Election Commission has respected that..."
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: BJP candidate from Kharagpur Dilip Ghosh says, "...People in Falta haven't been able to vote for many years, so the Election Commission had already imposed strict measures there... Yesterday, people protested that they were being prevented from… pic.twitter.com/E70N4BspFq
— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2026
Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Updates: AIADMK Spokesperson targets DMK allaince
Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Updates: On the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election, AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said, "... From the beginning, we have said that the DMK alliance, though presented as mighty, is not so. They lack synergy, they have no common minimum programme, and their cadres on the ground do not work together, which is evident and something we have long pointed out... Tomorrow is D‑Day..."
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election, AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan says, "... From the beginning we have said that the DMK alliance, though presented as mighty, is not so. They lack synergy, they have no common minimum programme, and… pic.twitter.com/ZrEjBRdLrl
— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2026
Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Updates: Congress MLA says 'UDF will come to power'
Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Updates: According to ANI, on Kerala Assembly election results, Congress MLA A.P. Anil Kumar said, "... The UDF will come to power, front is set to make strong gains. The UDF is expecting a significant surge in support and predicted a clean sweep in Malappuram."
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