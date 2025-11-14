Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984070https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/aurangabad-election-results-2025-live-vote-counting-inc-vs-bjp-anand-shankar-singh-vs-trivikram-narayan-singh-winner-2984070.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Aurangabad Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Aurangabad Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Aurangabad assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is expected between INC Anand Shankar Singh and the BJP’s Trivikram Narayan Singh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:59 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aurangabad Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Aurangabad Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Aurangabad, a key assembly constituency in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, has been a stronghold of the Indian National Congress (INC). In the 2020 assembly elections, INC’s Anand Shankar Singh won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Ramadhar Singh with a close margin.
For the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the INC has once again fielded Anand Shankar Singh to retain its hold, while the BJP has nominated Trivikram Narayan Singh as its candidate. The Congress has extended its support to the Mahagathbandhan alliance in the region. Other candidates in the battle include Independent candidate Ajit Kumar and BSP’s Shakti Kumar Mishra. During voting the voter turnout was high amid tight security arrangements.

(Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: New Dawn Or NDA's Own?)

Stay Tuned For Aurangabad Seat Live Election Result 2025:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mizoram drug bust
Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested
Delhi blast
India's Biggest Terror Plot Exposed: 3200 KG Explosives, 32 Cars Planned Blast
B-1B Lancer
America's Deadliest Bomber B-1B Lancer Arrives In India For Military Drill
Pune Truck accident
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms-Ammunition Recovered
ChatGPT Prompt
‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt,
Delhi blast
Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused
Rajasthan
Anta Bypolls Results 2025: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
Telangana
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025: All Set For Counting Of Votes For Telangana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: First Photo Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links