Aurangabad Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Aurangabad Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Aurangabad, a key assembly constituency in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, has been a stronghold of the Indian National Congress (INC). In the 2020 assembly elections, INC’s Anand Shankar Singh won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Ramadhar Singh with a close margin.

For the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the INC has once again fielded Anand Shankar Singh to retain its hold, while the BJP has nominated Trivikram Narayan Singh as its candidate. The Congress has extended its support to the Mahagathbandhan alliance in the region. Other candidates in the battle include Independent candidate Ajit Kumar and BSP’s Shakti Kumar Mishra. During voting the voter turnout was high amid tight security arrangements.

(Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: New Dawn Or NDA's Own?)

Stay Tuned For Aurangabad Seat Live Election Result 2025: