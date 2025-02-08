Babarpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live Winner and Loser Candidates

Babarpur is among the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, encompassed by the North East Delhi parliamentary seat. Yamuna Vihar borders it in the north, Maujpur in the west, Seelampur in the south, and Chajjupur in the east. Located in the northern part of Shahdara, it's accessible through Ashok Nagar's main 100-feet road and is close to the Ghaziabad-Loni border.

In this year's Assembly polls Gopal Rai of AAP is up against Anil Vasistha of BJP and Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan of Congress

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Gopal Rai of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Babarpur seat with 84,776 votes. His primary opponent, Naresh Gaur from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), received 51,714 votes, while Anviksha Jain from the Indian National Congress had 5,131 votes.

In the 2015 elections, Gopal Rai won again, garnering 76,179 votes. Naresh Gaur from BJP got 40,908 votes and Zakir Khan from Congress had 9,952 votes.

