Badarpur Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Badarpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate Ram Singh Netaji vs Narayan Dutt Sharma Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election

Badarpur Delhi Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Badarpur is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi . It was established in 2008 following the reorganization by the Delimitation Commission. Badarpur is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, along with nine other assembly constituencies: Bijwasan, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Palam, and Mehrauli. The main contenders are Narayan Dutt Sharma from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ram Singh Netaji representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Arjun Singh Bhadana of the Congress party. The counting of votes is taking place today.

Although Badarpur has historically been a BJP stronghold, the results of prior elections have been inconsistent. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of the BJP defeated Ram Singh Netaji of the AAP by a slim margin of 3,719 votes in the 2020 elections. Before that, in 2015, Bidhuri of the BJP lost to AAP's Narayan Dutt Sharma. Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections that took place on Wednesday, as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In the 2020 Elections, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received 90,082 votes to win the seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Following him were Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Ram Singh Netaji, who garnered 86,363 votes, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Narayan Dutt Sharma, who collected 10,436 votes.

In the 2015 Elections, with 94,242 votes, Narayan Dutt Sharma of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the seat in the most recent Delhi Assembly elections in 2015. Ram Singh Netaji of the Congress garnered 18,390 votes, while Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of the BJP received 46,659 votes.

Badarpur Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

Stay tuned with ZEE News for Badarpur Election Result live updates