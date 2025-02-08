Advertisement
DELHI ELECTION 2025

Badli Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Badli Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate, Aahir Deepak Chaudhary, Ajesh Yadav Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election

Badli Election Result Live Update: From the Narela seat this year, the BJP has nominated Aahir Deepak Chaudhary to contest against Ajesh Yadav, who has been re-nominated by AAP.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2025, 07:05 AM IST
Election Result 2025 LIVE: Badli is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, located in the Rohini area of the North West Delhi district. It falls under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. 

For the 2025 elections, the BJP has nominated Aahir Deepak Chaudhary to contest against Ajesh Yadav, who has been re-nominated by AAP. Congress has once again fielded Devender Yadav.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Ajesh Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the seat with 69,427 votes, defeating Vijay Kumar Bhagat from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who secured 40,333 votes, and Congress's Devender Yadav, who received 27,483 votes. 

