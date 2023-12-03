Bahadurpura Election Results 2023: BAHADURPURA is the Telangana Legislative Assembly's constituency number 69. It is one of the Telangana Hyderabad district's assembly seats. It is a member of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in the Assembly. The constituency for the BAHADURPURA Assembly is a General seat. Mohd Moazam Khan, an AIMIM contender, won the seat in 2018. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the AIMIM candidate was leading from the constituency. Mohd Moazam Khan, an AIMIM contender, took home the seat in 2014. The AIMIM led from the constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Every five years, Telangana has elections to choose representatives to the Lok Sabha and members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. There are seventeen Lok Sabha seats and 119 assembly seats. Since gaining independence, the state has held two elections for the assembly and two for the Lok Sabha. On Thursday, November 30, there was voting for the state's 119-member Legislative Assembly. Telangana was one of the five states that held elections in November 2023 in preparation for the general elections that year in 2024. BahadurpuraAssembly Election Results 2023 will be public on Sunday, December 3.BahadurpuraVidhan Sabha final result.

Bahadurpura Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sY. Naresh,Congress candidate Arshadi Begum and BRS’sMir Inayath Ali Baqri are the two top faces now eagerly awaiting the results of Bahadurpura assembly elections.