DELHI ELECTION 2025

Ballimaran Election Result 2025 Live: Imran Hussain Vs Kamal Bagri Vs Haroon Yusuf

Ball imaranElection Result Live Update: From the Ballimaran seat this year, the AAP has fielded Imran Hussain Against Bjp's Kamal Bagri And Congress Candidate Haroon Yusuf. 

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2025, 07:46 AM IST
LIVE Blog

Election Result 2025 LIVE:

Part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, Ballimaran Assembly Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. The Delimitation Commission reorganized the constituency in 2008.

With 65,644 votes, Imran Hussain of the AAP won the seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. BJP candidate  Lata received 29,472 votes, while the Congress INC candidate, Haroon Yusuf, got 4,802 votes.

With 57,118 votes, AAP candidate Imran Hussain also won the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. BJP's Shyam Lal Morwal received 23,241 votes, while Congress candidate Haroon Yusuf got 13,205 votes.

Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5.

From the Ballimaran seat this year, the AAP has fielded Imran Hussain Against Bjp's Kamal Bagri And Congress Candidate Haroon Yusuf. 

08 February 2025
07:45 IST

Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: Initial Trends To Start Pouring Soon

Initial trends will start pouring shortly as counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections begins at 8am

07:45 IST

Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins At 8 AM 

Counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections will begin in a few minutes

