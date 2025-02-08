Ballimaran Election Result 2025 Live: Imran Hussain Vs Kamal Bagri Vs Haroon Yusuf

Election Result 2025 LIVE:

Part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, Ballimaran Assembly Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. The Delimitation Commission reorganized the constituency in 2008.

With 65,644 votes, Imran Hussain of the AAP won the seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. BJP candidate Lata received 29,472 votes, while the Congress INC candidate, Haroon Yusuf, got 4,802 votes.

With 57,118 votes, AAP candidate Imran Hussain also won the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. BJP's Shyam Lal Morwal received 23,241 votes, while Congress candidate Haroon Yusuf got 13,205 votes.



Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5.

From the Ballimaran seat this year, the AAP has fielded Imran Hussain Against Bjp's Kamal Bagri And Congress Candidate Haroon Yusuf.

