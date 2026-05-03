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NewsIndiaBallygunge election results 2026 live updates Afreen Begum cpim vs shatorupa bjp vs sobhandeb chattopadhyay tmc winner
WEST BENGAL ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Ballygunge election results 2026 live updates Afreen Begum cpim vs shatorupa bjp vs sobhandeb chattopadhyay tmc winner

Ballygunge election results 2026 live updates: BJP's Shatorupa vs TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:26 AM IST|Source:
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Ballygunge Election Results 2026 LIVE: Ballygunge is a General category assembly seat and is situated in the Kolkata Corporation district. It is one of the 7 assembly segments of the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament Seat. This time, Trinamool Congress has fielded Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay from the assembly seat against the BJP's Shatorupa. Other contesting candidates in the competition are Afreen Begum of CPIM, Dola Sarkar of BSP, Rohan Mitra of Congress, Faisal Khan of AJUP, and more, bringing the total to 12. 

In 2021, 2016, and 2011 West Bengal assembly elections, TMC's Subrata Mukherjee has been winning the seat from this constituency, defeating the BJP, Congress, and more. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today. 

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