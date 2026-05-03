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NewsIndiaBalurghat Election Results 2026 LIVE: Faceoff between TMC's Arpita Ghosh vs BJP's Bidyut Kumar Roy
WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026

Balurghat Election Results 2026 LIVE: Faceoff between TMC's Arpita Ghosh vs BJP's Bidyut Kumar Roy

Balurghat Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Intense contest between Arpita Ghosh (TMC), Bidyut Kumar Roy (BJP), Pradip Kumar Mitra (INC).

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:17 AM IST|Source:
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Balurghat Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Balurghat Assembly constituency falls under Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. Balurghat Assembly constituency went to vote in Phase 1 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 23 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 13 candidates are in the fray for Balurghat Assembly constituency.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP battle

The main contestants for the Balurghat seat are Arpita Ghosh (TMC), Bidyut Kumar Roy (BJP), Pradip Kumar Mitra (INC), Narottam Saha (AB), Masuma Khatun (AJUN), Jogesh Chandra Murmu (BSP), Arnab Chowdhury (RSP), Namita Mahanta (poli) (SUCIC), Dulal Barman (IND), Dipankar Barman (IND), Sushil Mardi (IND), Mithun Barman (IND), Pradyut Kumar Saha (IND).

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