Bengaluru Rain, Waterlogging LIVE Updates: One Killed In Wall Collapse, CM Siddaramaiah Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

After heavy rainfall on Monday in Karnataka's Bengaluru, the capital city witnessed intense waterlogging, hindering daily life and movement. Several visuals of the waterlogging show rescue operations helping citizens, and others also revealed how water entered people's homes.

As the rescue ops assisted the stranded families, the Karnataka government also sprang into action. According to the news agency ANI, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed that 104 mm of rain was recorded, and added that one individual died due to a wall collapse.

The CM and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, will go around the city on Wednesday, along with all the MLAs of Bengaluru.

