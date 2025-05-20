Advertisement
BENGALURU WATERLOGGING

Bengaluru Rain, Waterlogging LIVE Updates: One Killed In Wall Collapse, CM Siddaramaiah Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, hit by waterlogging after intense rainfall – check live updates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 20, 2025, 06:54 AM IST|Source:
Photo Credit: ANI

After heavy rainfall on Monday in Karnataka's Bengaluru, the capital city witnessed intense waterlogging, hindering daily life and movement. Several visuals of the waterlogging show rescue operations helping citizens, and others also revealed how water entered people's homes. 

As the rescue ops assisted the stranded families, the Karnataka government also sprang into action. According to the news agency ANI, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed that 104 mm of rain was recorded, and added that one individual died due to a wall collapse.

The CM and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, will go around the city on Wednesday, along with all the MLAs of Bengaluru.

